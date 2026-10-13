Rahul Gandhi's plea on SIR voter deletions not listed in SC as registry defects yet to be cured

The Supreme Court did not list for hearing on Tuesday a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 10 prominent opposition leaders over voter deletions and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following a massive march on October 12, as defects flagged by the court registry remain unaddressed.

The registry had pointed out 14 defects in the petition, including the absence of a clear copy of the identity card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a co-petitioner in the case.

It had also flagged certain illegible or missing pages in the petition, according to the Supreme Court's website.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in his response to Gandhi's request for a meeting to submit a memorandum on issues concerning the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission, the alleged arbitrary arrest of several students, closure of Metro stations and cancellation of trains, had assured early hearing of the plea, if filed, on the judicial side.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by the CJI assured the petitioners that their matters would be listed for hearing if the defects are cured.

"We will list all these matters. Make sure that the defects are cured," the CJI told senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who mentioned the matter on behalf of a journalist.

Besides Gandhi and Kharge, TMC MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and Indian Union Muslim League leader E T Mohammed Basheer are co-petitioners in the plea filed by the Congress leader.

The plea has alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

It has sought the constitution of an independent committee, headed by a retired apex court judge and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct a time-bound, independent audit of deletions and modifications made during the SIR.