SC plea flags legal trap for deleted voters, says Form 6 forces false declaration

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the illegalities arising from requiring voters whose names have been deleted pursuant to the SIR exercise to fill Form 6 to seek the re-inclusion of their names on the voter list. Form 6 requires every applicant to affirm that they are “applying for inclusion in Electoral Roll for the first time”.

The IA petition has been filed by transparency activists Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri, whose petition challenging the procedures regarding logical discrepancies in the Delhi SIR is also pending before the top court. The petition has been filed through advocates Prashant Bhushan and Neha Rathi.

The matter will be mentioned by Bhushan in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The plea said that during the enumeration phase of the SIR in Delhi, 47,56,722 electors (32.78% of the voters who existed prior to the start of the SIR) were excluded from the Draft Electoral Roll under the category of ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate). For any person on the ASDD list, the only mechanism for filing a claim to have their name restored to the voter list is through Form 6.

The plea stated that this creates a fundamental anomaly, as all these people were previously enrolled on the voter list but are now required to submit Form 6 and make a declaration that they are seeking inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time, which is factually incorrect and wholly inapplicable to their circumstances.