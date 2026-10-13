Uttarakhand voter roll changes put Muslim-influenced seats under political spotlight

DEHRADUN: The voter list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttarakhand has triggered fresh debate over the state’s electoral arithmetic, particularly in constituencies regarded as Muslim-majority or shaped by Muslim voters.

A comparison with the rolls used for the 2022 Assembly election shows substantial differences in several seats, prompting parties to assess the possible political implications ahead of the next contest.

Across Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, the combined electorate stood at 4,987,332 in 2022. The post-SIR lists show 4,286,021 voters, a difference of 701,311.

Each district recorded a lower total: Dehradun fell from 1,487,775 to 1,190,805, a gap of 296,970; Haridwar from 1,420,182 to 1,246,219, down 173,963; Udham Singh Nagar from 1,303,476 to 1,155,672, down 147,804; and Nainital from 775,899 to 693,325, a difference of 82,574.

Within Dehradun district, Dharampur recorded the sharpest gap among the constituencies cited. Its electorate declined from 206,737 in 2022 to 146,861 in the revised list, a difference of 59,876. Vikasnagar moved from 107,308 to 99,916, down 7,392, while Sahaspur fell from 171,762 to 161,174, a gap of 10,588.

In Haridwar, the figures were lower across five constituencies often discussed in the context of local social and electoral equations. Bhagwanpur went from 123,476 voters to 117,044, a decline of 6,432. In Piran Kaliyar, the count fell from 127,118 to 116,187, down 10,931.