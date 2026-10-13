Uttarakhand voter roll changes put Muslim-influenced seats under political spotlight

DEHRADUN: The voter list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttarakhand has triggered fresh debate over the state’s electoral arithmetic, particularly in constituencies regarded as Muslim-majority or shaped by Muslim voters.
A comparison with the rolls used for the 2022 Assembly election shows substantial differences in several seats, prompting parties to assess the possible political implications ahead of the next contest.
Across Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, the combined electorate stood at 4,987,332 in 2022. The post-SIR lists show 4,286,021 voters, a difference of 701,311.
Each district recorded a lower total: Dehradun fell from 1,487,775 to 1,190,805, a gap of 296,970; Haridwar from 1,420,182 to 1,246,219, down 173,963; Udham Singh Nagar from 1,303,476 to 1,155,672, down 147,804; and Nainital from 775,899 to 693,325, a difference of 82,574.
Within Dehradun district, Dharampur recorded the sharpest gap among the constituencies cited. Its electorate declined from 206,737 in 2022 to 146,861 in the revised list, a difference of 59,876. Vikasnagar moved from 107,308 to 99,916, down 7,392, while Sahaspur fell from 171,762 to 161,174, a gap of 10,588.
In Haridwar, the figures were lower across five constituencies often discussed in the context of local social and electoral equations. Bhagwanpur went from 123,476 voters to 117,044, a decline of 6,432. In Piran Kaliyar, the count fell from 127,118 to 116,187, down 10,931.
Khanpur recorded 147,459 in 2022 and 135,441 after revision, a difference of 12,018. Manglaur declined from 115,978 to 107,424, or 8,554, while Jhabrera moved from 121,491 to 114,015, down 7,476. Opposition alleges disproportionate removal of Muslim voters, keeping SIR under scrutiny.
However, totals alone don't prove all differences stem from SIR deletions, nor reveal religion of missing voters. Variations between rolls may reflect deaths, migration, additions, duplicates and routine corrections; available figures don't specify causes and require detailed constituency-level verification.
Opposition accuses Election Commission of deleting Muslim voters, prompting recalculation in Muslim-influenced seats. However, reduced electorate alone doesn't indicate party advantage, as rolls lack community-wise breakdown, still keeping debate unresolved.
Political analyst and expert on Uttarakhand's affairs Avikal Thapliyal told TNIE that labeling a constituency as Muslim-majority or Muslim-influenced cannot define its political profile, as tags hide variations.
Electoral figures reflect changes, not proof of targeted deletions or election predictions. Assessing SIR's impact needs constituency-level details on additions, removals, corrections, and methodology behind 2026 roll.
Without explanations, conclusions remain speculative and require careful transparent scrutiny. Voter numbers have declined sharply in Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts after the Special Intensive Revision, data shows. Kashipur's electorate dropped by 41,751 from 1,76,740 in 2022 to 1,34,989 in 2026, Jaspur by 15,253, Haldwani by 32,064 to 1,19,332, Ramnagar by 11,031 and Kaladhungi by 8,757.
Congress alleges targeted deletion of Muslim voters. Spokesperson Amarendra Bisht said, "Due to party's activism, fewer voters were deleted than expected. Yet the party is continuously assessing future implications of reduced numbers." BJP spokesperson Kamlesh Raman said, "Congress has always favoured a particular community. BJP has defeated Congress through transparent politics alone."