Uttarakhand SIR: Over 8 lakh voters dropped in final electoral roll

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s final electoral roll has 7,158,949 voters, a decline of 801,813 from the figure recorded before the state’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began in June, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said on Saturday.

The Election Commission-directed exercise used July 1, 2026, as the eligibility date. It began on June 8, when the state had 7,960,762 registered voters. A draft roll published on July 14 contained 7,133,785 names. The final roll was released after claims and objections were examined.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Electoral Officer B. V. R. C. Purushottam said 129,872 new voters were added after the draft was published, while 104,708 names were removed.

The final roll therefore has 25,164 more voters than the draft. The revision involved the scrutiny of 826,977 voters who did not appear on the draft roll and had been classified as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate — categories collectively referred to as ASDD.

According to the election office, 25,164 of them were included in the final roll after claims and objections were filed. “The final publication includes 129,872 new voters, while 104,708 names have been deleted,” Purushottam said.

He added that 7,522 of the deletions followed accepted Form 7 applications, which are used to seek the removal of a name or object to an entry. The election office received 146,511 Form 6 applications for inclusion as new voters. It accepted 129,872 and rejected 16,639.