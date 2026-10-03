Uttarakhand SIR: Over 8 lakh voters dropped in final electoral roll

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s final electoral roll has 7,158,949 voters, a decline of 801,813 from the figure recorded before the state’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began in June, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said on Saturday.
The Election Commission-directed exercise used July 1, 2026, as the eligibility date. It began on June 8, when the state had 7,960,762 registered voters. A draft roll published on July 14 contained 7,133,785 names. The final roll was released after claims and objections were examined.
Speaking to TNIE, Chief Electoral Officer B. V. R. C. Purushottam said 129,872 new voters were added after the draft was published, while 104,708 names were removed.
The final roll therefore has 25,164 more voters than the draft. The revision involved the scrutiny of 826,977 voters who did not appear on the draft roll and had been classified as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate — categories collectively referred to as ASDD.
According to the election office, 25,164 of them were included in the final roll after claims and objections were filed. “The final publication includes 129,872 new voters, while 104,708 names have been deleted,” Purushottam said.
He added that 7,522 of the deletions followed accepted Form 7 applications, which are used to seek the removal of a name or object to an entry. The election office received 146,511 Form 6 applications for inclusion as new voters. It accepted 129,872 and rejected 16,639.
Of the 96,704 Form 7 applications received, 7,522 were accepted and 89,182 rejected. Separately, around 24 lakh voters were sent notices concerning discrepancies during the revision. The election office’s figures show that 97,186 people were subsequently marked ineligible. Together with the 7,522 accepted Form 7 deletions, that accounts for the 104,708 names removed after publication of the draft.
Compared with the pre-revision figure, 931,685 names did not appear on either the draft roll or were removed after it was published. That reduction was partly offset by the 129,872 additions, leaving a net decline of 801,813 voters.
The final electorate comprises 3,737,701 men, 3,421,036 women and 212 third-gender voters. Haridwar has the largest electorate among the districts listed in the release, with 1,245,458 voters, followed by Dehradun with 1,194,797. Tehri Garhwal has 466,638 voters, Chamoli 276,007 and Rudraprayag 182,436.
The election office also reported that 25,164 people initially left off the draft roll were restored after claims and objections. Its figures do not specify whether those restorations are included in another category of additions to the final roll.