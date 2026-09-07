Uttarakhand final voter roll deferred to October 3 as 2.39 lakh claims remain pending

DEHRADUN: The Election Commission of India has postponed the publication of Uttarakhand’s final electoral roll to October 3, 2026, after delays in processing claims and objections received during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise.

The final voter list was earlier scheduled to be published on September 15. The deadline for disposing of claims and objections has also been extended from September 11 to September 28.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr B.V.R.C. Purushottam announced the revised schedule at a press conference at the Secretariat Media Centre on Monday.

“The Commission has fixed October 3 as the new date for the final publication of Uttarakhand’s electoral roll. The additional time will be used to complete the disposal of pending claims and objections,” Purushottam said.

According to the draft electoral roll published on July 14, Uttarakhand has 71,33,785 registered voters. During the revision, notices were issued to 24,30,387 electors for verification and related proceedings.

Of these, hearings have been completed in 24,29,524 cases, while only 863 remain pending. Officials said 99.96 per cent of all notices had been heard.

The larger challenge, however, is the disposal of applications submitted under Forms 6, 7 and 8. The Election Commission received 3,19,309 applications during the claims and objections period between July 14 and August 13.

Form 6 is primarily used for the inclusion of names in the electoral roll, Form 7 for objections or deletion requests, and Form 8 for correcting voter details or shifting residence within a constituency.

Of the total applications, only 80,239 have been disposed of, while 2,39,070 remain under process. This means that barely 25 per cent of the applications have been settled so far, prompting the Commission to revise the schedule.

Officials said 1,37,146 applications were received under Form 6. Of these, 22,567 have been disposed of, while action is continuing on 1,14,579 applications.

Under Form 7, the Commission received 1,30,382 applications. So far, 44,132 cases have been settled, with 86,250 still being processed.

Another 51,781 applications were filed under Form 8. The authorities have disposed of 13,540 applications, while 38,241 remain pending.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office said the extension would allow election officials to scrutinise every application and complete the statutory process before the final roll is published. The revised electoral roll will now be released on October 3 after all eligible claims and objections have been examined.