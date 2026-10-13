What does religion have to do with firecrackers, asks SC judge

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday examined whether religious sentiments could justify the use of firecrackers, with Justice Joymalya Bagchi asking, “What does religion have to do with firecrackers?”

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohanawas hearing suo motu proceedings on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, covering firecracker emissions, stubble burning and solid waste management.

The amicus curiae, Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, said the religious argument was repeatedly invoked to defend the practice. “Gods would be aghast if they knew that children were suffering and getting sick in their name,” she said.

The CJI said the court was mindful of religious sensitivities and favoured persuasion. “We won’t hurt religious sentiments. Best way forward is people should themselves [introspect]. You can take measures to make them aware,” he said.

Justice Kant said the bench was not inclined to impose restrictions without ensuring their effective implementation. He suggested encouraging people to celebrate within designated hours and called for public awareness of the harmful effects of firecrackers.

The CJI also suggested restricting highly polluting varieties while promoting less harmful alternatives. He stressed the need to educate people about the varying toxicity levels of firecrackers and encouraged a return to traditional celebrations involving only lamps and sparklers.

The bench discussed steps to prevent stubble burning ahead of the pollution season. Justice Bagchi referred to proposals by states to purchase crop residue and explore its commercial use. The CJI said crop residue had become commercially viable and could offer financial benefits to farmers. He stressed the need to develop a market for it.

Air pollution in city

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohanawas was hearing suo motu proceedings on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, covering firecracker emissions, stubble burning & solid waste management.