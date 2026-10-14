Dipke calls for Tiranga march at Connaught Place on Friday after CJP leaders are sent to Tihar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday called on citizens to gather with the national flag at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, October 16, after party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as an authorised protest venue.

Alleging that the two leaders had been “jailed only for unfurling the tricolour”, Dipke urged supporters unable to reach Delhi to organise simultaneous ‘Tiranga Marches’ in their respective cities.

“We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime,” Dipke said in a post on X. He also expressed apprehension that he could be jailed following the call.

The arrests have drawn criticism from opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief MK Stalin and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Delhi Police, however, said the action followed alleged violations of peace bonds and concerns over public order.

The latest action stems from an incident on Tuesday, October 13, when Das, Ranka and their associate Ajinkya Shinde were among 14 CJP members who allegedly entered the Jantar Mantar premises after crossing security barricades.