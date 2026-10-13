‘Since when is waving tricolour a crime?’ asks Dipke; calls CJP leaders’ detention ‘kidnapping’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused Delhi Police of illegally detaining three party members who reached Jantar Mantar and unfurled the national flag, calling their detention “kidnapping” and alleging that they were being denied access to lawyers.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after reaching Jantar Mantar amid heavy barricading and a strong security presence. Dipke said another team member, Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.

In a post on X, Dipke questioned how police could prevent lawyers from meeting the detainees and demanded action against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, he asked, “Since when has unfurling the tricolour become a violation (of law)? Those who think that waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar is a violation are traitors.”

He said strict action should be taken if the three were arrested for carrying the national flag, describing the detention as an example of a “dictatorial mindset”. The CJP’s legal team would approach the court over the detention, he added.