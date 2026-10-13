CJP leaders detained for entering Jantar Mantar as Dipke says 'cannot denotify resistance'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by police on Tuesday after they reached Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence, the CJP said.

CJP's attempt to reach Jantar Mantar come a day after the Delhi police de-notified the area as a designated protest site in the national capital and named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations and sit-ins.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police," Dipke said.

He said Ranka, Das and Shinde, along with other team members, have been detained. "You cannot denotify the resistance," Dipke said, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.