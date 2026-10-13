INTERVIEW | 'Fighting for citizens' right to dissent': CJP says committed to continuing movement

Amid large-scale detentions, security arrangements and restrictions around the protest in Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says that it remains committed to continuing the movement.

In an interview with Anup Verma and Srestha Sarkar, Ratna Singh, legal head of CJP, and Mehr Pasricha, the movement’s spokesperson and policy lead, speak about the challenges of organising the protest, on citizens’ right to dissent, and the growing participation of young people. They also address questions over coordination with the Opposition parties. Excerpts:

How are you coordinating with supporters and among yourselves to organise the protest and plan the way forward?

We are all in Delhi and are coordinating through WhatsApp groups. We remain committed to the cause and will continue our movement until the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) resigns. I have barely slept in the past two days, and Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Abhijeet Dipke have been released from detention. We are now discussing our next steps, but the detentions will not bring the movement to a halt.

How do you view the heavy security deployment and the barricades put in place around the protest site?

We believe that the extensive security deployment reflects the authorities’ concern about the strength of public mobilisation. When citizens come together to raise their concerns, their voices can have a significant impact. We feel that the authorities fear that this protest could gather momentum similar to the NEET paper leak agitation, and that this is one of the reasons for the measures being taken to restrict it.