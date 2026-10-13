INTERVIEW | 'Fighting for citizens' right to dissent': CJP says committed to continuing movement

Amid large-scale detentions, security arrangements and restrictions around the protest in Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says that it remains committed to continuing the movement.
In an interview with Anup Verma and Srestha Sarkar, Ratna Singh, legal head of CJP, and Mehr Pasricha, the movement’s spokesperson and policy lead, speak about the challenges of organising the protest, on citizens’ right to dissent, and the growing participation of young people. They also address questions over coordination with the Opposition parties. Excerpts:
How are you coordinating with supporters and among yourselves to organise the protest and plan the way forward?
We are all in Delhi and are coordinating through WhatsApp groups. We remain committed to the cause and will continue our movement until the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) resigns. I have barely slept in the past two days, and Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Abhijeet Dipke have been released from detention. We are now discussing our next steps, but the detentions will not bring the movement to a halt.
How do you view the heavy security deployment and the barricades put in place around the protest site?
We believe that the extensive security deployment reflects the authorities’ concern about the strength of public mobilisation. When citizens come together to raise their concerns, their voices can have a significant impact. We feel that the authorities fear that this protest could gather momentum similar to the NEET paper leak agitation, and that this is one of the reasons for the measures being taken to restrict it.
There have been reports that CJP and the Opposition parties are not working together. Is there any rift between you?
We are all working towards the same cause. However, the heavy deployment of security personnel has made it difficult for protesters to assemble peacefully and put forward their concerns. When people are unable to reach the designated protest site or detained from their homes, it becomes difficult for everyone to come together. Dipke, Ranka and Das were detained from inside the aircraft after their flight landed in Delhi. These circumstances should not be mistaken for a lack of coordination or differences over the cause.
The CJP reportedly did not receive the necessary permission to hold the protest. Why, then, has the movement continued?
The question of permission aside, the authorities themselves did not produce any official orders when they detained us. I repeatedly asked to see the relevant orders, but none were shown to me. Citizens have a constitutional right to raise their grievances peacefully, and the authorities must ensure that law and order is maintained without unnecessarily restricting that right. We had applied for permission well in advance and intended to gather at the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar. Our objective was to put forward our concerns through a peaceful demonstration.
What do you think has prompted a large number of people, particularly youth, to mobilise behind a movement that is less than six months old?
The mobilisation reflects several concerns, including public anger against the CEC, growing anxiety over rising incidents of sexual violence against women in Delhi, and a broader erosion of public trust. The momentum generated by the previous protest has also contributed to the expected turnout. However, the police have not been cooperating with the protesters. The state must create space for citizens to express their grievances, acknowledge their concerns and respect their right to protest peacefully.
How does the CJP plan to sustain the movement in the coming days?
We are still working out our next steps, particularly in light of the repeated detentions and Dipke’s personal loss. Despite these challenges, the movement has continued, and we intend to take it forward across the country. Our resolve remains firm, and we hope to sustain the momentum while honouring the faith and trust that citizens have placed in us.