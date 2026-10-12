CJP chief Dipke alleges mental torture by Delhi Police during detention, says family kept in dark

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday accused Delhi Police of subjecting him and his family to mental torture during his detention at Delhi airport, and vowed to continue protests against the Centre's decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Addressing reporters at his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, Dipke alleged that his family and lawyer were kept in the dark about his whereabouts after he was detained from an aircraft at Delhi airport on October 10.

Dipke returned to his village late Sunday night following his release and the death of his grandmother.

“They wanted to stress me out and give tension to my parents, who were already grieving my grandmother's death. This was mental torture that my family and I faced due to Delhi Police,” he said.

Delhi Police had released a video claiming that the news of his grandmother's death was conveyed sensitively and that assistance was offered to help him travel home. Dipke, however, alleged that the footage was edited to conceal the police's conduct and demanded the release of the complete video.

He claimed that police officers asked him to sign arrest papers around 3.30 am and did not allow him to access his phone to retrieve his cousin's number, despite his request to speak to a family member.

Dipke also alleged that the police did not inform his lawyers about where he was being held. He said he had not signed any undertaking concerning the maintenance of peace and would not sign any document without consulting his lawyer.