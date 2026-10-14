Endangered musk deer, Uttarakhand’s state animal, faces a future without females

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s state animal, the alpine musk deer, faces mounting conservation concerns, with India’s recognised zoos reporting just two living captive Himalayan musk deer—both male—and no females, information obtained under the Right to Information Act shows.

The Central Zoo Authority’s (CZA) inventory, based on figures submitted by recognised zoos as of September 2026, lists one male at Jammu Zoo and another at Himachal Pradesh’s Himalayan Nature Park.

The absence of females raises questions about the scope for captive breeding. The RTI disclosures also record two musk deer deaths in zoos over the past five years, both in Himachal Pradesh. The CZA’s reply on Monday did not specify the causes.

The Authority said no funds for musk deer breeding programmes were released or spent during the period covered by the RTI request.

In a separate reply dated October 8, it said it had not specifically allocated or released funds to Uttarakhand for musk deer conservation or captive breeding between 2021–22 and 2026–27. “Musk itself has become the animal’s enemy. Poachers kill musk deer to extract it; unfortunately, the animal has to be killed to obtain it,” Noida-based environmental and wildlife expert Amit Gupta told TNIE.

Another concern is the Chopta Musk Deer Breeding Centre in Uttarakhand, which is not recognised by the CZA as a zoo. The RTI applicant had sought details of directives, advisories or show-cause notices issued to the state Forest Department after breeding errors or failures were highlighted in a 2024 strategic report.

The CZA said it had issued no such notices or directives because the Chopta facility falls outside its recognised-zoo framework. The response leaves questions about the centre’s regulatory oversight, animal identification, breeding records and which authority is responsible for monitoring its conservation work.