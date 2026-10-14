Father of slain anti-drug activist Jhota calls for Punjab bandh on October 15, demands CM Mann’s resignation

CHANDIGARH: Despite the arrest of the main accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, fondly known as ‘Baba Boxer’, in Rajasthan late Tuesday night in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and Rajasthan Police, his father, Bhim Singh, on Tuesday evening called for a Punjab bandh on October 15.
He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
On Tuesday evening, Bhim Singh put forward a long list of demands, including the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and a CBI investigation into the shooting of his son. He also demanded the dismissal of the district drug inspector, Senior Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer concerned, along with the fixing of responsibility and registration of FIRs against them. He further called for the immediate release of those detained during the day.
He appealed to people across the state to support the shutdown. An action committee was formed to seek justice and claimed to have the support of various organisations and political parties. Singh also appealed to the public to observe the bandh peacefully, clarifying that emergency services would be allowed to operate. He said he would personally reach any location where people were stopped from participating in the bandh.
Raising questions about the shooting incident, he demanded that details of whom the main accused, Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly killed his son Jhota, was calling at the time of the incident be made public.
Although the local police and district administration were trying to hold talks with the protesters and the action committee formed by them, the protesters remained firm on their pre-decided programme.
Meanwhile, a mob, including some Nihangs, vandalised and demolished the shop of accused Ashwani Kumar near the main railway crossing before setting it on fire. The shop was attacked with iron rods, sticks and swords before an earth-moving machine stationed nearby was used to demolish it. Nearby shops were reportedly vacated ahead of the action. Tension prevailed in the area, with some Nihangs also reportedly engaging in a minor clash with the police. The mob also raised slogans.
The district administration also demolished the front portion of Kumar’s house in Veer Nagar.
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon has announced the party’s full support for the Punjab bandh called for October 15 by the Joint Struggle Committee, comprising farmer and labour unions, social organisations and political parties. The committee was formed under the leadership of Bhim Singh, father of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, and his family following Jhota’s murder in Mansa on October 13.
Dhillon said the incident was extremely unfortunate and deeply concerning. He demanded a high-level investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and justice for the victim’s family. He stated that the BJP had held district-level protests across Punjab on Tuesday over this demand and submitted memorandums to the Governor through Deputy Commissioners, seeking a CBI probe.
He said BJP workers would participate in the Punjab bandh on Wednesday in large numbers and that the party would vigorously raise the demand for justice in the case.
He further stated that incidents targeting activists who raise their voices against drugs in recent times had caused serious concern. Such incidents must be treated with utmost seriousness, followed by an impartial investigation and strict legal action against those responsible.
He emphasised that improving the law-and-order situation in Punjab and ensuring the safety of those who speak out against drugs were of utmost importance.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party took to the streets across Punjab to protest the murder of Jhota, who had raised his voice against drugs in Mansa and was shot dead during a Facebook Live session. Anil Sareen, general secretary of the Punjab BJP, said the party held sit-ins and protests at 36 district headquarters across the state, raising strong slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
During the protests, memorandums were submitted to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria through Deputy Commissioners. Through these memorandums, the BJP demanded an impartial investigation into the murder by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
He stated that the BJP’s memorandum highlighted that Singh had been raising his voice against drug trafficking and the illegal sale of narcotic substances in Mansa for a long time. He had consistently campaigned to protect young people from the grip of drug addiction. On October 13, he was shot dead in broad daylight. His murder has raised serious questions about the safety of those fighting against drugs.
BJP leaders said the victim’s father had named the local MLA in his statement, making the matter particularly serious. Furthermore, according to eyewitnesses, the assailant spoke to someone over the phone immediately before opening fire. This raises the possibility that the murder could be part of a larger conspiracy.
The party also questioned the functioning of the Punjab Police and demanded a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case, along with the strictest possible punishment for those responsible.