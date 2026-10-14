Father of slain anti-drug activist Jhota calls for Punjab bandh on October 15, demands CM Mann’s resignation

CHANDIGARH: Despite the arrest of the main accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, fondly known as ‘Baba Boxer’, in Rajasthan late Tuesday night in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and Rajasthan Police, his father, Bhim Singh, on Tuesday evening called for a Punjab bandh on October 15.

He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

On Tuesday evening, Bhim Singh put forward a long list of demands, including the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and a CBI investigation into the shooting of his son. He also demanded the dismissal of the district drug inspector, Senior Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer concerned, along with the fixing of responsibility and registration of FIRs against them. He further called for the immediate release of those detained during the day.

He appealed to people across the state to support the shutdown. An action committee was formed to seek justice and claimed to have the support of various organisations and political parties. Singh also appealed to the public to observe the bandh peacefully, clarifying that emergency services would be allowed to operate. He said he would personally reach any location where people were stopped from participating in the bandh.

Raising questions about the shooting incident, he demanded that details of whom the main accused, Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly killed his son Jhota, was calling at the time of the incident be made public.

Although the local police and district administration were trying to hold talks with the protesters and the action committee formed by them, the protesters remained firm on their pre-decided programme.