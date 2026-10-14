India ready to co-produce defence equipment with ASEAN countries: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: India is ready to co-develop and co-produce defence equipment with ASEAN countries, including patrol vessels, radars, air-defence systems, helicopters and drones, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

He presented the country as a long-term industrial partner for Southeast Asia rather than just an arms supplier.

Addressing the first ASEAN-India Defence Think Tank Forum at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said such cooperation would be tailored to each country's needs and priorities.

"Self-reliance does not mean working in isolation," he said.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, he added, could create opportunities for "trusted partners to design, build, maintain and improve equipment together".

Co-development, co-production, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), training and long-term technical support "can build local skills, support industry and make supply chains more reliable", he said.

"Our researchers need to look closely at what makes such partnerships work: clear requirements, reliable after-sales support, appropriate technology safeguards, fair sharing of responsibilities and benefits, and opportunities for local companies and skilled workers. Our goal should be lasting partnerships, not one-time transactions," Singh added.