India ready to co-produce defence equipment with ASEAN countries: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: India is ready to co-develop and co-produce defence equipment with ASEAN countries, including patrol vessels, radars, air-defence systems, helicopters and drones, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.
He presented the country as a long-term industrial partner for Southeast Asia rather than just an arms supplier.
Addressing the first ASEAN-India Defence Think Tank Forum at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said such cooperation would be tailored to each country's needs and priorities.
"Self-reliance does not mean working in isolation," he said.
The Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, he added, could create opportunities for "trusted partners to design, build, maintain and improve equipment together".
Co-development, co-production, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), training and long-term technical support "can build local skills, support industry and make supply chains more reliable", he said.
"Our researchers need to look closely at what makes such partnerships work: clear requirements, reliable after-sales support, appropriate technology safeguards, fair sharing of responsibilities and benefits, and opportunities for local companies and skilled workers. Our goal should be lasting partnerships, not one-time transactions," Singh added.
The offer comes as India's defence footprint in the region grows. The Philippines became the first foreign buyer of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, signing a $375 million deal in 2022. Vietnam's BrahMos contract, worth about $630 million, was confirmed in May.
Indonesia signed for the missile in July during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta, along with an agreement for Astra air-to-air missiles. All three countries have disputes with China in the South China Sea.
Without naming any country, Singh said the region was changing rapidly amid growing strategic competition and pressure created at times through actions at sea. He also cited threats such as terrorism, cybercrime, piracy, trafficking and illegal fishing.
"India seeks an Indo-Pacific where all countries, large and small, make their own choices, protect their interests and pursue development in peace," he said.
He called for a regional order in which countries are not forced to choose sides.
Pointing out that the current year has been designated the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, Singh called for stronger maritime domain awareness, interoperability and underwater cooperation.
“We should improve the sharing of maritime information, strengthen cooperation among our navies and coast guards, and build the ability to respond together to emergencies," he said.
On emerging technology, he said recent conflicts had shown that relatively low-cost drones can challenge expensive defence systems.
He proposed joint work on counter-drone systems, cyber defence, maritime surveillance and disaster response. Start-ups, universities and smaller firms could take part through platforms such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF).