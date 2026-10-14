Jharkhand Congress expels former minister for three years over remarks against Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Congress has expelled former Minister Yogendra Sao from the membership of the party for a period of three years, effective immediately, due to repeated violations of party discipline. The order has been passed by State Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh.
Sao has been expelled for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Yogendra Sao had made a strong statement accusing Chief Minister Hemant Soren of being corrupt.
Sao, however, said that it makes no difference. He clearly stated that despite being suspended from the party, he would continue to work for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
“I am a dedicated Congress worker and will continue working for the party,” said Sao. He also plans to visit Delhi in the near future to meet Rahul Gandhi.
Sao remarked that in Jharkhand, one is not permitted to speak out against wrongdoing. People are fully aware of the situation, he said.
Targeting the government, Sao reiterated that speaking against officials is forbidden; one must not raise one's voice against the government's flawed policies or stand with the people. Instead, one must resort to sycophancy and lying to avoid facing punitive action.
Earlier, the state Congress disciplinary committee had issued a show-cause notice to the former minister for his remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
He had been asked to submit a written explanation within three days and appear in person to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him under the provisions of the party constitution.
Sao even submitted his reply to the party, but he was expelled by the party.
The controversy stems from an administrative drive to remove encroachments from 50 decimals of ‘Khasmahal’ land in the Barkagaon area of Hazaribagh district.
Sao has consistently asserted his claim over this land. Angered by the action taken, he levelled direct allegations against the Chief Minister.
Sao described Soren as the “most corrupt Chief Minister” and alleged that officials, including former JPSC chairman L Khyangte and IAS officer Vinay Choubey, were made scapegoats whenever the government faced a crisis. He also alleged that Jharkhand’s “jal, jungle and zameen” (water, forests and land) were being handed over to corporate companies.
Sao further urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to withdraw support from the Hemant Soren government and said he would continue to speak what he described as the truth.
Following Yogendra Sao's statement, the JMM opened a front against him, seeking action against Sao.