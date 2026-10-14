Jharkhand Congress expels former minister for three years over remarks against Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Congress has expelled former Minister Yogendra Sao from the membership of the party for a period of three years, effective immediately, due to repeated violations of party discipline. The order has been passed by State Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh.

Sao has been expelled for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Yogendra Sao had made a strong statement accusing Chief Minister Hemant Soren of being corrupt.

Sao, however, said that it makes no difference. He clearly stated that despite being suspended from the party, he would continue to work for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I am a dedicated Congress worker and will continue working for the party,” said Sao. He also plans to visit Delhi in the near future to meet Rahul Gandhi.

Sao remarked that in Jharkhand, one is not permitted to speak out against wrongdoing. People are fully aware of the situation, he said.

Targeting the government, Sao reiterated that speaking against officials is forbidden; one must not raise one's voice against the government's flawed policies or stand with the people. Instead, one must resort to sycophancy and lying to avoid facing punitive action.

Earlier, the state Congress disciplinary committee had issued a show-cause notice to the former minister for his remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.