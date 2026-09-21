Jharkhand: Congress issues show-cause notice to Yogendra Sao over remarks against CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: The State Congress Disciplinary Committee has issued a show-cause notice to former Jharkhand minister and senior Congress leader Yogendra Sao for his remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He has been asked to submit a written explanation within three days and appear in person to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him under the provisions of the party constitution.

The controversy stems from an administrative drive to remove encroachments from 50 decimals of ‘Khasmahal’ land in the Barkagaon area of Hazaribagh district. Sao has consistently asserted his claim over this land.

Angered by the action taken, the Congress leader described Soren as the “most corrupt chief minister” and alleged that officials, including former JPSC chairman L Khyangte and IAS officer Vinay Choubey, were made scapegoats whenever the government faced a crisis. He also alleged that Jharkhand’s “jal, jungle and zameen” (water, forests and land) were being handed over to corporate companies.

Sao further urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to withdraw support to the Soren government and said he would continue to speak what he described as the truth.

Following the former minister's statement, the JMM opened a front against him, seeking action against him.

The action was taken on the instructions of State Congress In-Charge K. Raju, following discussions with State Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh.

Kamlesh subsequently consulted Disciplinary Committee Chairman Rameshwar Oraon on the matter.