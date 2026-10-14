Main accused in Punjab anti-drug activist Jhota murder case arrested from Rajasthan

CHANDIGARH: The main accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, fondly known as ‘Baba Boxer ’, was arrested in Rajasthan late Tuesday night by the Punjab Police in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police.

Sources said that the main accused, Ashwani Kumar, the owner of the chemist shop, was arrested in Rajasthan late Tuesday night along with the pistol that was used in the crime.

The accused was arrested from a Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala, situated near the Balaji Temple in Salasar, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise.

Following his apprehension, the Punjab Police team took him into custody. Also, two persons have been apprehended so far, including one who allegedly helped Ashwani flee after the shooting.

Meanwhile, the police are awaiting a statement from the family of the deceased Jhota so that a First Information Report (FIR) can be registered in this case.

Jhota was shot dead on Tuesday following a confrontation with a chemist over drugs at his shop in Mansa after confronting the accused, who was running a medical shop, for allegedly selling drugs to an elderly man.

The incident was streamed live on Jhota’s Facebook page, triggering widespread outrage. His killing led to protests in Mansa on Tuesday, with protesters raising slogans against the police and demanding action against those responsible.

The shooting incident left Mansa town simmering with tension as the activist's supporters vandalised the medical shop, and Jhota's family refused to cremate his body in protest. Several activists and politicians also reached the town to join the protest.