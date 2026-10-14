Punjab Sikh bodies mark 11 years of Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing with ‘letter of shame’ to Mann

CHANDIGARH: At the function organised on the eleventh anniversary of the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing and sacrilege incidents, Sikh organisations read out a 10-page letter of shame (Sharam Patra) addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and handed a copy to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for the government, as he was attending the function.

Kotkapura town in Faridkot district of Punjab and nearby villages of Behbal Kalan and Sarawan Bodla today completed eleven years of waiting for justice since two anti-sacrilege protesters, Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh, died in police firing on October 12, 2015, as they were protesting against a two-day-old case in Bargari, where some torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib’s Bir were found scattered.

Disappointed with a political system that could not punish those behind the sacrilege and the two killings, Sikh organisations observed a day of condemnation (Lahnat Diwas) at the main chowk in Kotkapura today, accusing successive governments, including the present AAP dispensation, of failing to deliver justice despite the electoral promises made by them.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Kotkapura Congress leader Ajaypal Singh Sandhu and representatives of various Sikh bodies attended the function organised by Darbar-e-Khalsa and Sikh preacher Bhai Harjinder Singh Majhi, who read out a 10-page letter of shame (Sharam Patra) addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and handed a copy to Sandhwan for the government.