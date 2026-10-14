SC asks MEA to issue public notice inviting kin of those died in Russia for compensation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to consider issuing a public notice inviting families of Indians who have died while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war to seek assistance and compensation.
The MEA, in its latest status report, apprised a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi that 51 Indians who fought the war have died and 77 recruits remain untraced so far.
The top court asked the MEA to file a fresh status report giving details of exact compensation given by the Russian government to six families whose members died in the war zone there.
The court passed the direction after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said that the Russian government has so far processed six compensation claims.
She added that the Russian government has fully satisfied five compensation claims and partially satisfied one.
The bench said that the right to seek compensation accrues to the families of all 51 persons who unfortunately lost their lives there.
It also asked the District Legal Services Authorities of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to comply with its earlier direction to provide free legal aid to the aggrieved families for "submission of claims and/ or conducting of DNA test, apart from other necessary legal/ administrative formalities which are required to be completed by them".
ASG Bhati informed the bench that approximately 267 Indians had joined the Russian armed forces, of whom 51 had died, and 139 had been discharged from military service.
The Indian embassy in Russia is pursuing the whereabouts of 77 recruits, including seven whom Russian authorities have confirmed as missing.
The bench noted the MEA's submission that officials were contacting the affected families individually and expected the authorities to facilitate their compensation claims.
It also considered the difficulties in securing compensation from Russia, delays in DNA-based identification and the repatriation of mortal remains.
The additional solicitor general told the bench that the government was making every possible effort to assist the families.
"Ultimately, our diplomatic and consular efforts will help," Bhati submitted, adding that Russian authorities had been cooperating and the government would continue to pursue requests to simplify the process.
The bench also examined the case of one Sikandar Singh who was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment in Russia in a molestation case.
The bench was urged to ask the MEA to explore the possibility of shifting him to an Indian jail to serve the remainder of the sentence.
The law officer said that, for this, Singh would have to withdraw his appeal against conviction before an appellate court there.
The petitioners also sought action against agents allegedly involved in recruiting Indians for the Russian armed forces through false promises of employment.
At the outset, the law officer said an earlier order had appointed a nodal officer.
On July 31, the top court had directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the MEA to coordinate with the families of those who have died, gone missing or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.
It had also directed the MEA to facilitate DNA matching of family members with the mortal remains.
The bench was hearing a plea concerning Indian nationals allegedly duped by travel agents and recruited into the Russian military.
The plea seeks return of mortal remains, compensation and a coordinated mechanism for the affected families.
The bench noted in its order that over 200 people, mostly from Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, went to Russia in 2024-25 to work in different sectors, including hospitality.
The bench said they alleged travel agents duped them and that authorities seized their passports and other documents upon arrival in Russia.
It further noted that they were enrolled in the Russian Army and sent to war zones.
"Unfortunately, many lost their lives, and after due verification, mortal remains of many have been brought to India," the bench said, adding that many families are yet to be paid compensation.
(With inputs from PTI)