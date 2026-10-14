SC asks MEA to issue public notice inviting kin of those died in Russia for compensation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to consider issuing a public notice inviting families of Indians who have died while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war to seek assistance and compensation.

The MEA, in its latest status report, apprised a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi that 51 Indians who fought the war have died and 77 recruits remain untraced so far.

The top court asked the MEA to file a fresh status report giving details of exact compensation given by the Russian government to six families whose members died in the war zone there.

The court passed the direction after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said that the Russian government has so far processed six compensation claims.

She added that the Russian government has fully satisfied five compensation claims and partially satisfied one.

The bench said that the right to seek compensation accrues to the families of all 51 persons who unfortunately lost their lives there.

It also asked the District Legal Services Authorities of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to comply with its earlier direction to provide free legal aid to the aggrieved families for "submission of claims and/ or conducting of DNA test, apart from other necessary legal/ administrative formalities which are required to be completed by them".

ASG Bhati informed the bench that approximately 267 Indians had joined the Russian armed forces, of whom 51 had died, and 139 had been discharged from military service.

The Indian embassy in Russia is pursuing the whereabouts of 77 recruits, including seven whom Russian authorities have confirmed as missing.