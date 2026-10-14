Vaishali DM constitutes committee to probe Raghopur boat mishap, issues show cause notices to CO and SHO

PATNA: Vaishali district administration on Wednesday constituted a committee to inquire into the boat mishap that took place at Raghopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district, in which 13 children, including nine girls, died and six others were injured.

Preliminary investigation found negligence of the circle officer (CO) and station house officer (SHO) of Raghopur, following which district magistrate Varsha Singh issued show cause notices to them. She also ordered the withholding of salaries of both the officers. Varsha Singh personally visited the site of occurrence and met the members of the bereaved families.

“Show cause notices have been issued to the CO and SHO for their negligence. I met the family members of the victims and assured all possible help,” she said.

Singh said that further disciplinary action against CO and SHO would be taken after the receipt of the report by the committee. Local people had complained to the block-level officers about ferrying boats that were not in proper condition.

The officers have been asked to reply at the earliest. The district administration has announced ex-gratia of Rs.4 lakh each to the deceased’s families. While nine girls and four boys died in the incident, six others were rescued and are undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs. two lakh each to the deceased’s families and Rs.50,000 each to those undergoing treatment in hospitals. SDRF teams were still engaged in rescue operations, a statement issued by the DM office said.