At least 13 dead as boat capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali; PM Modi calls incident ‘deeply painful’

PATNA: At least 13 people, including children, were killed after a country boat carrying nearly 30 people capsized in the Ganga River near Raghopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday night.

According to sources, most of those on the ill-fated boat were children. The accident occurred around 8 pm as the residents of Rampur Shyamchand village were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river. Locals said the boat lost control and capsized midstream due to overcrowding.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh told PTI that "13 people have died while six were rescued after the boat capsized in the Ganga river in Raghopur." Rescue work was underway, she added.

Tirhut Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandan Kumar Kushwaha said divers as well as personnel of the local police and the state disaster management force have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.

"The rescue operation is ongoing under the supervision of Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh and Superintendent of Police Shubhankar Mishra," he said.

However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who represents the Raghopur Assembly constituency where the incident occurred, claimed in a video posted on X that 14 bodies have been recovered so far. He claimed the boat had 30 passengers, and six were sent to a hospital while three were safe.