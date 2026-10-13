At least 13 dead as boat capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali; PM Modi calls incident ‘deeply painful’

PATNA: At least 13 people, including children, were killed after a country boat carrying nearly 30 people capsized in the Ganga River near Raghopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday night.
According to sources, most of those on the ill-fated boat were children. The accident occurred around 8 pm as the residents of Rampur Shyamchand village were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river. Locals said the boat lost control and capsized midstream due to overcrowding.
Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh told PTI that "13 people have died while six were rescued after the boat capsized in the Ganga river in Raghopur." Rescue work was underway, she added.
Tirhut Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandan Kumar Kushwaha said divers as well as personnel of the local police and the state disaster management force have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.
"The rescue operation is ongoing under the supervision of Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh and Superintendent of Police Shubhankar Mishra," he said.
However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who represents the Raghopur Assembly constituency where the incident occurred, claimed in a video posted on X that 14 bodies have been recovered so far. He claimed the boat had 30 passengers, and six were sent to a hospital while three were safe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the condoled the loss of lives and termed the tragedy "deeply painful". He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.
"The loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in Vaishali, Bihar, is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time," Modi said on X.
Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, the prime minister said the local administration is assisting those affected.
"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person.
“The news of the innocent lives lost in the boat accident in Raghoopur, Vaishali, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide the families with the strength to bear this immense sorrow,” Choudhary wrote in a post on X.
Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, in another post on X said, "Most of those who drowned are children. Have urged the local administration to expedite rescue and relief operations..
"I have spoken to the district magistrate and the secretary of the disaster management department, urging them to send as many rescue teams as possible to the spot," he added.
Earlier, on September 8, one person died and another went missing after a boat carrying 11 people capsized in the Ganga near Terasia Diara in Vaishali district. Nine people were rescued safely, with some managing to swim ashore. The deceased was identified as Chandan Kumar.
(With inputs from PTI)