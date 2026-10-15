Ankita Bhandari’s parents released hours after detention during India Gate protest

Police released the parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, hours after being detained while protesting near India Gate. Ankita Bhandari was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022,

Police detained the parents during the protest and released them around 5 am, sources said.

Several Congress leaders, including party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, social media department head Supritya Shrinate and Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, were also detained and later released.

The parents have been demanding that Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor be put on hold until the ongoing CBI investigation into the case is complete.

Gautam was appointed the governor of Sikkim on Monday.

BJP leader Gautam's name has been repeatedly dragged into the case by Ankita's family and activists as the alleged VIP linked to it. He was appointed the governor of Sikkim on Monday.