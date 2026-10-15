Anti-drug activist's murder puts spotlight on habit-forming drug sales at Punjab chemist shops

CHANDIGARH: The murder of anti-drug campaigner Parvinder Singh Jhota has exposed loopholes in the AAP-led Punjab government’s high-profile ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign and renewed concerns over the pharmaceutical mafia, alleged regulatory lapses, political patronage and the unchecked sale of habit-forming drugs.

The government has since moved to intensify inspections of chemist shops and crack down on illegal sales. As per a drug inspector, the chemist shop owned by Ashwani Kumar, the alleged accused who shot dead Jhota, was raided 10 times in the past four years, and his licence was suspended on three occasions.

Punjab has around 16,000 retail and 8,000 wholesale chemist shops. The number of medical stores has grown over the years, particularly in rural areas, with some small villages reportedly having 10 to 15 shops.

Between April 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026, the state Health Department’s drugs wing conducted 16,788 inspections, including joint inspections of chemist shops and unlicensed premises. The licences of 520 chemists were suspended, and those of 22 were cancelled. Medicines worth Rs 20.6 crore were seized from 214 licensed and unlicensed firms for violations of the law.

Authorities also initiated 54 court cases against alleged offenders. In 35 cases, the accused were convicted and fined, while 650 cases are currently under trial in district courts across the state.

Acknowledging that some chemists continued to indulge in malpractice despite regulatory checks, State Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has directed drug control officers of the Food and Drugs Administration to intensify inspections and take strict action against violators of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Punjab Chemists’ Association general secretary GS Chawla said unscrupulous individuals in the trade brought disrepute to the entire pharmaceutical sector.

“This person was apprehended in 2023 and sent to jail for the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines. How was his licence not cancelled? How did he obtain an arms licence, and how was he able to continue his illegal drug trade? These are questions that need to be investigated,” he said.