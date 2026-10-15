Banned Sikhs for Justice announces 'Khalistan referendum' in Canada on October 18

CHANDIGARH: The banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has announced a “Khalistan referendum” event in Edmonton, Alberta, on October 18, at a time when India and Canada are seeking to strengthen bilateral ties across trade, energy, technology and security.

The event comes amid debate over Alberta’s political future, with a province-wide referendum expected in 2026 on whether the province should remain part of Canada or begin a legal process that could eventually lead to separation.

SFJ has also sought to draw parallels with a referendum planned for October 19 by Quebec’s Parti Québécois. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has reportedly invited the party’s leaders to attend the Edmonton event. Pannun has organised similar referendum-style events in the past.

SFJ says it is conducting non-binding referendums among Sikh communities in different countries as part of its campaign. The Edmonton event could raise concerns as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.

Canada is leading its largest trade delegation to India in more than 30 years, with nearly 300 business delegates visiting Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 12 to 17 to explore partnerships across key sectors. Both countries are seeking to strengthen economic ties and advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).