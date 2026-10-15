Centre notifies safety and fitness norms for two-wheeled road ambulances

NEW DELHI: The Centre has notified a set of safety and fitness requirements for two-wheeled road ambulances, including mandatory checks of stretchers, restraint systems, emergency warning lights and fire extinguishers. The notification was issued on October 13 after considering objections and suggestions received from the public with regard to amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to regulate ambulance services.

Under the new rules, the fitness certificate of a two-wheeled road ambulance will be renewed every two years. The state governments will decide in which areas two-wheeled road ambulances can be registered and ply. The new rules will come into force on the date of their final publication in the Official Gazette.

In July, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification proposing a regulatory framework to facilitate rapid emergency response services in rough terrain and remote areas that are difficult to access using conventional medical transport vehicles, and sought public views.

The ministry, through the Central Motor Vehicles (Thirteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to bring two-wheeled road ambulances under a specific regulatory framework.