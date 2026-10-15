Dehradun shops in residential buildings face action over Supreme Court order ahead of Assembly polls

DEHRADUN: Thousands of shopkeepers and small businesses in Dehradun are facing uncertainty as authorities prepare to act against commercial activities being run from buildings approved for residential use.

Notices are being issued to establishments operating from residential premises, with officials citing compliance with a Supreme Court order. The action has raised concerns about the livelihoods of business owners, employees and families who depend on these businesses.

The issue is also creating pressure on elected representatives, with Assembly elections approaching. Ministers and legislators are seeking ways to address the concerns of affected businesses while ensuring that the court’s order is followed.

The question at the centre of the dispute is whether buildings sanctioned for residential use can be used for commercial purposes. The implementation process is reportedly being taken up in state capitals, with the impact now becoming visible in Dehradun.

As notices reach shopkeepers, many say they are unsure what will happen next. If enforcement proceeds, businesses established over the years in residential neighbourhoods could be affected, putting both owners and their staff at risk of losing their source of income.

The matter was discussed at a meeting at the residence of Dehradun in-charge minister Subodh Uniyal. Rajpur MLA and Cabinet minister Khajan Das, Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, Cantt MLA Savita Kapoor and other public representatives attended.

Officials from the departments concerned were also present. The meeting focused on whether relief could be provided to businesses while complying with the court’s direction.

Representatives expressed concern about the social and economic impact of action against a large number of shops and commercial establishments. “This kind of commercial activity is also carried out in homes in other countries.