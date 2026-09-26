SC orders sealing of over 16,000 properties, demolition of illegal structures in Meerut

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of illegal constructions and the conversion of residential properties for commercial use, the Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to seal over 16,000 properties in Meerut and demolish unauthorised structures.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan also formed a judicial commission, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, to conduct a thorough inquiry in Uldepur, on the outskirts of Meerut, regarding the nature of land where these illegal residential colonies have developed.

"We are shocked and disturbed to learn, reading the status report, that hundreds of illegal residential colonies have come up at Uldepur," the bench said, after perusing the report by P Guruprasad, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad.

The bench noted that the department has undertaken an inspection and survey of various parts of Meerut.

The report showed that the town has been divided into four zones: Zone-A, Zone-B, Zone-C, and Zone-D.

"In Zone-A, 16 teams deputed for the purpose of inspection/survey have identified 16,726 structures to be absolutely illegal/unauthorised. Out of 16,726 structures, 12,907 comprise residential, 874 residential-cum-non- residential, and 2945 non-residential constructions," it noted in its September 21 order.

The top court, hearing a contempt petition related to non-compliance with previous directives on illegal constructions, instructed the authorities to take appropriate action against all the 16,726 illegal structures in Zone-A at the earliest.