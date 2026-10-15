Delhi HC refuses to restrain CJP's protest at Connaught Place on Friday; records police assurance

During Thursday's hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma submitted that steps had been taken to control the CJP's activities and assured the court that the petitioner's concerns would be addressed.

The court took the assurance on record.

"The petitioner apprehends that the conduct of respondent no. 6 (CJP) is likely to disrupt business activity in Connaught Place... When confronted, the ASG assures that the apprehension of the petitioner shall be taken care of as the respondents have already taken steps in the matter to control and regulate the activity of respondent no. 6 and if so required, all possible steps in accordance with law shall be taken. The assurance is taken on record," the order said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 3.

When the petitioner's senior counsel pressed for a "specific" direction restraining the CJP from holding the protest, the bench said, "Don't insist. We have passed the order."

Senior advocate Sachhin Puri, appearing for Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor who sells readymade garments at Palika Bazar, argued that Connaught Place was not a designated protest site and that any demonstration at Central Park would affect business in the area.

The court observed that the authorities had already denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and asked why the petitioner apprehended that the police would not take the necessary action over the proposed demonstration.

The ASG responded that the police would "perform its duty".

The PIL said that, even before Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site, the conditions governing demonstrations there were not enforced, resulting in vendors losing business.

"On or about 20.07.2026, a large agitation spilled beyond the designated area. The roads around Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street were barricaded and came to a standstill. Customers stopped coming to Connaught Place and Palika Bazar, and the petitioner could not vend, which caused loss on a daily basis," the plea stated.