J&K High Court bans fuel-powered motorboats, jet skis on Dal Lake till further orders

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has directed authorities to bar the operation of all fuel-powered motorboats, including shikara motorboats and Jet Skis, on the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar till further orders, citing concerns over pollution, environmental protection and the need to regulate tourism activities.
The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri directed the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Tourism Department and Police to ensure strict implementation of the order.
The court warned that allowing any fuel-powered motorised boat to operate in the lake in violation of its directions would amount to contempt of court.
It directed the concerned officers to take a strict view by restricting and prohibiting such operations.
However, the court has exempted boats used by the administration and authorities for emergency services, law and order, disaster management and safety from the ban.
The directions were passed by the High Court while hearing a petition concerning the renewal of permissions and licensing of motorboats operating in Dal Lake.
During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioners raised concerns over the absence of clear criteria and transparency in granting permissions for motorboats.
The petitioners submitted that the responsibility for issuing licences had shifted from the Tourism Department to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), while the applicable criteria remained unavailable in the public domain.
They argued that this uncertainty was affecting those associated with the motorboat industry and raising questions about fairness in the licensing process.
The counsel also stressed the need for a uniform and environmentally sensitive policy, pointing out that motorboats and Jet Skis could adversely affect the lake's ecosystem.
Appearing for the authorities, Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin S Qadri informed the High Court that certain auctions for motorboats had taken place and certain people had been allowed to ply motorboats for tourist purposes, but tourism licences had not been reviewed at any point.
They argued that this uncertainty was affecting those associated with the motorboat industry and raising questions about fairness in the licensing process.
The counsel also stressed the need for a uniform and environmentally sensitive policy, pointing out that motorboats and Jet Skis could adversely affect the lake's ecosystem.
Appearing for the authorities, Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin S Qadri informed the High Court that certain auctions for motorboats had taken place and certain people had been allowed to ply motorboats for tourist purposes, but tourism licences had not been reviewed at any point.
Qadri further submitted that Dal Lake pollution was an issue that the authorities wished to address head-on and that they would ensure the sanctity of the lake was maintained while striking a balance between tourism activities and the cleanliness of the lake.
He assured the court that the authorities would adopt a scientific and expert-oriented approach to address the issue of licences for tourism purposes, particularly where a motor was used, whether in Jet Skis or motorboats.
Taking note of the submissions, the Bench observed that policies governing activities on lakes must balance tourism, pollution control and uniformity among stakeholders.
The court also noted that solar-powered and electric boats could offer a possible solution to reconcile tourism needs with the conservation of the lake.
The Bench directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive policy on motorised boats in consultation with experts to minimise pollution while balancing tourism and environmental concerns.
The court asked the Senior Additional Advocate General to explore whether conventional motorisation could be replaced entirely with solar-powered electric engines and place the findings before the court.
The next hearing of the case will take place on October 30, 2026.