J&K High Court bans fuel-powered motorboats, jet skis on Dal Lake till further orders

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has directed authorities to bar the operation of all fuel-powered motorboats, including shikara motorboats and Jet Skis, on the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar till further orders, citing concerns over pollution, environmental protection and the need to regulate tourism activities.

The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri directed the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Tourism Department and Police to ensure strict implementation of the order.

The court warned that allowing any fuel-powered motorised boat to operate in the lake in violation of its directions would amount to contempt of court.

It directed the concerned officers to take a strict view by restricting and prohibiting such operations.

However, the court has exempted boats used by the administration and authorities for emergency services, law and order, disaster management and safety from the ban.

The directions were passed by the High Court while hearing a petition concerning the renewal of permissions and licensing of motorboats operating in Dal Lake.

During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioners raised concerns over the absence of clear criteria and transparency in granting permissions for motorboats.

The petitioners submitted that the responsibility for issuing licences had shifted from the Tourism Department to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), while the applicable criteria remained unavailable in the public domain.

They argued that this uncertainty was affecting those associated with the motorboat industry and raising questions about fairness in the licensing process.