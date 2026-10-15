Karnataka: Supreme Court slams ECI over missing 2023 Sringeri vote-counting video

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for claiming inability to trace 2023 video recording of counting of votes in Karnataka’s Sringeri Assembly constituency where victory margin was only 201 votes.

It is to be noted that videography of counting is mandatory as per ECI guidelines to ensure fairness in the election process. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the ECI as a constitutional body must preserve election records.

The court made these remarks after hearing a plea filed by BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj challenging the Congress candidate TD Raje Gowda’s election from Sringeri in 2023 Karnataka polls.

Jeevaraj lost by 201 votes and alleges irregularities in postal ballot counting and improper videography of counting. He moved the SC seeking preservation and production of video recording and CCTV footage of counting hall.

The ECI filed an affidavit saying video recording of counting in Sringeri is not traceable after over two years and has been overwritten. To this the bench questioned, “How can you say it is unable to trace? You are supposed to preserve it when matter is sub-judice.” It also noted ECI instructions require preservation of counting videos till election petitions are decided.

It said the claim of ECI raises serious doubt about transparency. The petitioner argued that with 1,247 postal ballots, narrow margin of 201 votes could be affected by irregularities.