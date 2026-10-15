Piyush Goyal says first tranche of India-US trade pact finalised, legal drafting underway

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the first tranche of the India-US bilateral trade agreement had been finalised and was undergoing legal drafting, expressing hope that the process would be completed soon.

He said the agreement could be operationalised once India secured a comparable or competitive advantage over its peer countries.

"US bilateral trade agreement's first tranche has been finalised and it is going through final contours, the legal drafting, and we hope to be able to finalise that soon and operationalise that once we get the comparable advantage or competitive advantage over our peer countries," Goyal said at the SRCC Centenary Conclave in New Delhi.

Goyal said his latest remarks on the agreement were consistent with his previous statements.

"My comments on the US-India pact are consistent and exactly what I've said yesterday and what I said a week ago and what I said three months ago. So nothing new in that," he said.

Also on Thursday US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the “big items are done” in the negotiations and expressed confidence that both sides would finalise the pact. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Gor described the negotiations as moving at an “incredible pace” and said the two sides were “very close to landing it”.