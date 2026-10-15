US envoy says ‘big items are done’ in India trade deal talks, expresses confidence in finalising pact

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday said negotiations for a bilateral trade deal were progressing at an “incredible pace”, adding that the “big items are done” and expressing confidence that both sides would finalise the pact.

During an interactive session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Gor echoed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assessment of the progress in the proposed India-US trade agreement, saying “we are very close to landing it,” news agency PTI reported.

Asked about the status of the negotiations, Gor said, "I won't like to get into too many details at this stage, and let the ministers announce that. But in the grand scheme of things, big items are done.”

“We're actively engaged... Within three weeks of arriving here, we announced a trade deal. The European Union trade deal took almost 20 years. So we're at an incredible pace, and I am confident that we will get it done,” Gor said, according to PTI.

The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was concluded in January after nearly 20 years of negotiations.

“We have been at it for a year-and-a-half. We are at an incredible pace, I would say almost an unheard of pace… So I am confident that we will get it (the deal) done,” Gor said.