India-US trade deal, if concluded, could help improve bilateral ties: Jaishankar

India and the US had in February announced the finalisation of a framework for the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement. However, subsequent changes in the US tariff regime have led to further negotiations.

Referring to the ongoing Section 301 process in the US, Jaishankar said the key question was when to conclude an agreement that was already “very, very far advanced”.

“The 301 process is still in the works, it's still unfolding. So the issue for us is at what point do you close out an agreement which is very, very far advanced,” he said.

Jaishankar said the prolonged negotiations had created “bumps” in bilateral ties, adding that concluding the agreement could help put the relationship on a better footing.

“The period that it took to reach it, that did create bumps last year for the relationship. So presumably, if that agreement is closed out, that would be one point which would contribute to a better relationship,” he said.

He also said developments within the US had influenced bilateral ties, particularly on the issue of mobility.

“For many years mobility was seen as an economic gain. Now, today the economics of mobility and the politics of mobility are at odds with each other,” Jaishankar said.

He noted that diplomacy was increasingly shaped by public opinion in the social media era, particularly in democratic societies.

“We would certainly hope for and expect the relationship to move on an upward trajectory. But I have to be real about the issues that we confront,” he said.