Post-mortem of two Nagas killed in Kangpokpi conducted after recovery of severed head

GUWAHATI: The post-mortem examinations of two Nagas, killed by alleged Kuki rebels in Manipur on October 10, were conducted on Thursday after security forces recovered the decapitated head of one of them.

Ajinbou Ringkangmai and Dibambou Ringkangmai were among four Nagas killed by the rebels in two separate attacks in Kangpokpi district. Ajinbou was beheaded, while Dibambou’s face was allegedly crushed with stones.

After their killings, the Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council-Manipur (WC-JTC) had issued a 48-hour deadline to the central and Manipur governments to locate and recover Ajinbou’s missing head and hand it over to the family for a dignified burial.

The Liangmai Students’ Union said the severed head was recovered by central forces from Kangpokpi district at around 1:30 am on Thursday, shortly before the expiry of the WC-JTC deadline. The government later informed Naga leaders about the recovery.