Prakash Raj alleges SIR aims to erase evidence of past electoral ‘wrongdoing’

Actor-activist Prakash Raj on Thursday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed not only at deleting voters’ names but also at erasing evidence of alleged electoral wrongdoing in the 2024-25 elections.

Speaking to PTI in New Delhi, Raj termed the exercise a “conspiracy” and said efforts were underway to collect evidence to establish the alleged irregularities.

Raj was in the national capital to attend the first public hearing of a commission of retired Supreme Court and high court judges, which heard testimonies from people whose names were deleted from electoral rolls following the SIR exercise.

“There is some conspiracy in the elections, which are won illegally. So a lot of things are there. SIR, I think, is not just a conspiracy to remove voters. It is also to remove the old evidence of what they (the government) have done in the past since 2024-2025 elections,” he said.

The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, was constituted by the Lawyers Association for Constitution (LAFC) to examine the constitutional and statutory validity, methodology and impact of the revision exercise undertaken by the Election Commission.

Raj said the panel heard affected voters in person, took their testimonies under oath and received data-based studies prepared by teams examining the deletions.