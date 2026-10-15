Punjab anti-drug activist’s killing; Markets, schools shut; Mansa SHO suspended

CHANDIGARH: Markets and private schools remained closed at several places across Punjab on Thursday as social organisations, farmer unions and youth groups observed a bandh over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Protesters blocked highways, disrupted traffic and tore down government publicity hoardings featuring AAP leaders in parts of the Malwa region. Meanwhile, Punjab Police suspended Mansa City-2 SHO Inspector, with action against another police officer likely.

Shops and markets remained shut in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Mansa, among other places, while emergency services continued to operate. Several private schools in Amritsar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Moga and Mansa declared a holiday. Farmer unions, political parties and traders’ organisations extended support to the bandh.

In Amritsar and surrounding towns, including Tarn Taran, the shutdown was nearly complete. Shops, showrooms, commercial establishments, private schools, colleges, company offices and SGPC offices remained closed.

Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar, Lawrence Road and other busy commercial areas wore a deserted look. Footfall at the Golden Temple also declined, while local transport was affected by blockades and gatherings organised by farmer and Sikh groups, particularly at Bhandari Bridge.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a demonstration against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Amritsar on Thursday morning. Led by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, protesters accused the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government of failing to curb the drug menace and burnt Mann's effigy at the Golden Gate.

A complete bandh was observed across Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala districts, where protesters blocked several national and state highways. Police detained protesters to clear a national highway in Jalandhar. The Amritsar-New Delhi highway was blocked near Paragpur village in Jalandhar, while roads were also obstructed at several points in Hoshiarpur.