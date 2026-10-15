Punjab anti-drug activist’s killing; Markets, schools shut; Mansa SHO suspended

CHANDIGARH: Markets and private schools remained closed at several places across Punjab on Thursday as social organisations, farmer unions and youth groups observed a bandh over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.
Protesters blocked highways, disrupted traffic and tore down government publicity hoardings featuring AAP leaders in parts of the Malwa region. Meanwhile, Punjab Police suspended Mansa City-2 SHO Inspector, with action against another police officer likely.
Shops and markets remained shut in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Mansa, among other places, while emergency services continued to operate. Several private schools in Amritsar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Moga and Mansa declared a holiday. Farmer unions, political parties and traders’ organisations extended support to the bandh.
In Amritsar and surrounding towns, including Tarn Taran, the shutdown was nearly complete. Shops, showrooms, commercial establishments, private schools, colleges, company offices and SGPC offices remained closed.
Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar, Lawrence Road and other busy commercial areas wore a deserted look. Footfall at the Golden Temple also declined, while local transport was affected by blockades and gatherings organised by farmer and Sikh groups, particularly at Bhandari Bridge.
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a demonstration against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Amritsar on Thursday morning. Led by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, protesters accused the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government of failing to curb the drug menace and burnt Mann's effigy at the Golden Gate.
A complete bandh was observed across Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala districts, where protesters blocked several national and state highways. Police detained protesters to clear a national highway in Jalandhar. The Amritsar-New Delhi highway was blocked near Paragpur village in Jalandhar, while roads were also obstructed at several points in Hoshiarpur.
Commercial establishments downed their shutters, and protesters moved through markets appealing to shopkeepers to support the bandh.
Patiala also witnessed a near-complete shutdown, with markets largely closed and normal life affected in parts of the district. The Patiala-Sirhind road was among the key stretches affected, disrupting vehicular movement and inconveniencing commuters.
In Bathinda, police rounded up some Nihangs who tried to stage a protest outside the bus stand. Some banks in the city also remained closed.
SHO suspended, action against another officer likely
Punjab Police suspended Mansa City-2 SHO Inspector Beant Kaur amid protests demanding action against her and other police officers. Protesters alleged that the officers had failed to curb the drug menace in the area.
“I have suspended SHO Beant Kaur on administrative grounds with immediate effect,” Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said.
Sources said the state government was likely to take action against another police officer in connection with the case.
Police have also named two more persons as accused. They are believed to be associates of the main accused, Ashwani Kumar, with one reportedly being a member of his family.
Jhota’s family demands CBI probe
Jhota’s father, ex-serviceman Bhim Singh, appealed to people to support the bandh and take to the streets despite rain and hailstorms reported in some areas over the preceding hours.
A joint action committee comprising various organisations and social activists was formed after Jhota’s murder. It has demanded the resignations of the CM and DGP Gaurav Yadav, along with the dismissal of the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Station House Officer and drug inspector. The committee has also demanded a CBI probe.
Jhota was killed while hosting a Facebook Live session in which he was questioning a medical store owner over the alleged sale of addictive substances to an elderly man. The murder has triggered a political confrontation in Punjab, which is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.
Earlier, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, arrested the alleged main shooter from Salasar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said.
According to Salasar Station House Officer Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused was apprehended at Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise.
The Punjab Police team subsequently took the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway.
Jhota’s body remained at the Civil Hospital in Mansa on Thursday, with the post-mortem yet to be conducted as the family had not given its consent.
Mann has vowed the strictest punishment for the accused, while opposition leaders have alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state, describing the situation as “jungle raj”.
Reiterating his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking, Mann appealed to people to maintain peace. He said anyone found conspiring in the case would not be spared.