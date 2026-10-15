SC scholarship lapses: Parliament panel moves privilege motion against 6 chief secretaries for skipping meeting

NEW DELHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by Congress MP K C Venugopal, on Thursday, initiated a privilege motion against chief secretaries of six states for failing to attend the crucial meeting examining irregularities in the disbursement of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.

Sources said that Venugopal met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and apprised him of their absence and the PAC’s decision to seek privilege action against them.

The six states are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The committee met to take oral evidence from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the six state governments on a CAG report on lapses in implementing pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes for SC students.

Sources said that although Uttar Pradesh and Odisha sent directors of the concerned departments, the chairman declined to hear them, insisting that the chief secretaries attend in person. Venugopal also directed the ministry to submit an action-taken note on the audit findings within a month.

Pointing out that the Centre had provided Rs 30,234 crore for the pre-matric and post-matric schemes during 2017–24, Venugopal questioned the ministry’s repeated explanation that state governments and UTs were responsible for implementation.

It sought the names of officers and units responsible for monitoring each state, along with details of field inspections conducted over the past three years.