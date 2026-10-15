Uttarakhand’s Gairsain assembly session begins October 27, with 31 MLAs filing 426 questions

DEHRADUN:The third session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in 2026 will begin on October 27 at Bhararisain, Gairsain, following the Governor’s approval, Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said.
Proceedings will start at 11 am at the Assembly building, she said. The formal announcement convening the session has been made, and the Assembly Secretariat is making arrangements for the sitting.
Officials and employees have been directed to complete the necessary preparations and ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings, Khanduri Bhushan said. “We will try to ensure that legislators get adequate opportunity to put forward their views and raise public issues in the House,” the Speaker said. So far, 31 MLAs have submitted 426 questions to the Assembly Secretariat for the session, she said.
The questions cover problems in different parts of Uttarakhand, public-interest matters and development works. Through their questions, legislators can bring local concerns to the government’s notice and seek responses from the departments concerned.
The question-and-answer process allows members to highlight issues affecting their constituents, the Speaker said. Roads, drinking water, healthcare, education, employment and other basic amenities are among the issues that can be raised in the House.
The Secretariat would make efforts to ensure that the government responds to questions raised by MLAs in a timely manner, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said. Answers and discussions in the House would bring the government’s position on public-interest concerns before the Assembly, she added.
The Speaker stressed the importance of members’ participation and the effective use of the time available during the session. Legislators are expected to raise issues from their constituencies and draw the government’s attention to challenges facing different parts of the state.