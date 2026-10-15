Uttarakhand’s Gairsain assembly session begins October 27, with 31 MLAs filing 426 questions

DEHRADUN:The third session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in 2026 will begin on October 27 at Bhararisain, Gairsain, following the Governor’s approval, Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said.

Proceedings will start at 11 am at the Assembly building, she said. The formal announcement convening the session has been made, and the Assembly Secretariat is making arrangements for the sitting.

Officials and employees have been directed to complete the necessary preparations and ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings, Khanduri Bhushan said. “We will try to ensure that legislators get adequate opportunity to put forward their views and raise public issues in the House,” the Speaker said. So far, 31 MLAs have submitted 426 questions to the Assembly Secretariat for the session, she said.