Ambedkar’s Constitution kept India united despite challenges: Former CJI Gavai

Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday said the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar had kept India united through external attacks and internal challenges over the past 76 years, enabling the country to progress.

Speaking at the launch of two Marathi books, Smart Nagarik and Vidyarthi Prerana, aimed at promoting constitutional awareness among students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, Gavai said the Constitution was founded on the principles of liberty, equality and fraternity.

“While every individual has the right to freedom, it must not infringe upon the freedom of others,” he said.

Recalling the country’s journey since the Constitution came into force in 1950, Gavai said India had faced external attacks as well as internal challenges, including insurgency and militancy, but had remained united and continued to develop.

Citing developments in Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, he said the credit for keeping Indians united went to the Constitution and its framers, including Ambedkar.

Invoking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an inspiration for upholding equality, Gavai stressed that everyone must be treated equally, irrespective of their economic background.

“A billionaire’s son can go to London for education, but a poor man’s son cannot,” he said, highlighting the disparities in access to opportunities.

Gavai praised the Mumbai civic body’s initiative to send 50 meritorious students to Singapore for a special course, calling it a step towards providing students with greater opportunities.

He also commended the launch of the two books, saying the initiative went beyond teaching civics as a subject and sought to shape students into sensitive and responsible citizens. He said the approach deserved to be emulated.

(With inputs from PTI)