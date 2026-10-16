Another anti-drug activist killed in Punjab, raising questions over AAP’s ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign

CHANDIGARH: The killing of 40-year-old anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh in a village in Batala police district, days after Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed in Mansa, has raised questions over the effectiveness of the Aam Aadmi Party government's high-profile ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign.

Singh was killed in Mari Pannwan village of Hargobindpur Sahib, under the jurisdiction of Batala police district, while his companions, Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh, are undergoing treatment for severe injuries. The three had confronted a group of individuals over alleged local drug sales, with the accused reportedly armed with sharp-edged weapons.

The attack took place around 8 pm on Thursday after the three men objected to alleged drug sales in their locality. According to the victims, a group of 10 to 15 men armed with sharp weapons ambushed them.

Gurmukh Singh said a group of local youths routinely loitered in their street, harassing women and openly selling narcotics.

Locals said people suspected of selling drugs regularly gathered in a street, making it difficult for women to pass through the area. Tensions flared on Thursday evening when residents attempted to stop the alleged illegal activity. Locals intervened and rushed all three men to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bham.

Dr Abhishek of the CHC said Bikramjit succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Nishan and Gurmukh remain in critical condition.

Village sarpanch Surinderpal Singh Bajwa said the victims were attacked shortly after approaching the group.

A police team led by Sukhjinder Singh, station house officer of Sri Hargobindpur police station, reached the spot to inspect the scene and register a case. An officer said an investigation was underway to verify the allegations of drug peddling and trace the attackers.

The back-to-back murders have triggered widespread public outrage and fierce political criticism of the ruling AAP government over the perceived collapse of law and order amid the drug crisis.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin wrote on X, “Punjab’s drug crisis has reached an alarming level. The killing of 40-year-old Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, just two days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was killed in Mansa, raises serious questions about the collapse of law and order under the AAP government. What has Punjab come to when leading voices in society fighting against drugs must fear for their lives? Punjab needs decisive action against the drug mafia and safety for its citizens. The people of Punjab deserve accountability and a government that can keep them safe.”