Devendra Fadnavis says regime change possible only through elections under constitution

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that as long as the Constitution remains in force, a change of government can take place only through elections, with decisions being made in Parliament.

His remarks came amid a controversy over senior advocate Prashant Bhushan’s call for “regime change”.

Fadnavis also alleged that attempts were made in recent years to attack the Constitution and the country's democracy.

CM Fadnavis and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai released two books as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s educational initiative to promote constitutional values, fundamental duties and democratic principles among students in its schools.

Amid the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR, Prashant Bhushan on Thursday called for a "regime change", stressing that it was the democratic right of every citizen.