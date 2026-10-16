Devendra Fadnavis says regime change possible only through elections under constitution

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that as long as the Constitution remains in force, a change of government can take place only through elections, with decisions being made in Parliament.
His remarks came amid a controversy over senior advocate Prashant Bhushan’s call for “regime change”.
Fadnavis also alleged that attempts were made in recent years to attack the Constitution and the country's democracy.
CM Fadnavis and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai released two books as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s educational initiative to promote constitutional values, fundamental duties and democratic principles among students in its schools.
Amid the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR, Prashant Bhushan on Thursday called for a "regime change", stressing that it was the democratic right of every citizen.
Speaking at the event in central Mumbai's Dadar, Fadnavis said, "I heard some recent statements. Someone just said that the fight will now take place on the streets and not in Parliament, and the regime will change. But I want to tell them that as long as the Constitution of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar exists, decisions will be taken in Parliament and regime change will happen only through elections."
In recent years, several attempts were made to attack the Constitution and the country's democracy, but India's constitutional framework is so strong that nobody could touch it, he said.
Those eyeing to create a situation similar to that in India's neighbouring countries, should remember that the Constitution guarantees justice to everyone, the CM added.
"I think those who are planning to bring about a situation like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, should remember that this Constitution has given everyone the right to access justice in this country," he said.
People should seek justice through constitutional means, he said, adding that the Constitution also provides for dealing with those who act against its provisions.
(With Inputs from PTI)