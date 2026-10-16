Escalation in hostilities in Middle East 'deeply worrying': India tells UNSC

India has described the escalation in hostilities in the Middle East as “deeply worrying”, as it strongly condemned repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Saudi airports, as well as on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers.

“India has very high stakes in the safety, security and stability of the Middle East,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said on Thursday at the UN Security Council debate on the Situation in the Middle East.

“The people of the Middle East need normalcy and lasting peace. Peace is not just the absence of war. It is imperative to strengthen stability and security for the people of the region. India is committed to their well-being that would lead to a more secure, stable and prosperous world. All our actions will be derived from this approach,” he said.

He said escalation in the region is “deeply worrying”, underlining New Delhi’s call for restraint and de-escalation in “what has developed into a principal challenge facing the international community today”.

He voiced India’s strong condemnation over repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Saudi airports, in the past few days that have led to the loss of lives, including that of Indian citizen Mohammad Yousef Ali in Riyadh. “India stands in complete solidarity with the Government and people of Saudi Arabia in defense of their sovereignty,” Parvathaneni said.