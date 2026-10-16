India-Saudi Arabia flights cancelled till October 24 amid Gulf tensions

NEW DELHI: Airlines flying between India and Saudi Arabia have announced an extension of the cancellation of their flight operations in light of the tense situation prevailing in the Gulf nation.

IndiGo and Akasa Air have extended their cancellations until October 24, while the Air India Group has extended them until October 20.

Airlines had earlier announced the suspension of operations until October 17 in light of the missile attacks by Houthi rebels on Riyadh’s key airport.

In an advisory, IndiGo said, “Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October.” It added that timely notifications were being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking.

IndiGo operates flights from Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Riyadh.

Akasa Air, too, has followed suit. “In view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24. Operations to Jeddah have been suspended till October 21,” the airline said in a statement. It further said, “This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining our primary consideration.”