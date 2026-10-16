Protests don't hurt businesses, government shutdowns do, says Dipke ahead of Tiranga march

Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests but when the government shuts down an entire city, suspends internet services and restricts people's movement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke said on Friday, defending the outfit's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Delhi.
In a post on X, Dipke said the party was committed to peace and non-violence, citing protests organised by the CJP in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, all of which he said were peaceful.
Dipke said he was personally assaulted in Jaipur but chose not to retaliate, as responding to violence with violence went against the movement's principles.
"We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar, than resort to physical force," he said.
Rejecting attempts to portray CJP members as anarchists, Dipke said demanding answers from the government, protesting against injustice and questioning public office-holders were fundamental expressions of democracy.
He accused the ruling party of hypocrisy, saying it had organised protests and questioned governments when it was in the opposition but was now treating similar demonstrations as a threat to public order.
"Demanding answers from the government is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy," Dipke said.
He added that similar restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns imposed when the ruling party was in the opposition could have prevented many of its leaders from reaching positions of power.
"So, let us fulfil our duty as citizens of this country by questioning those we elect, demanding accountability and speaking up whenever we witness injustice," he said.
"We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power," he said.
"A government elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted," he wrote.
Dipke's remarks come amid a standoff between the CJP and Delhi Police over the outfit's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday.
The march was announced after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded in five days' judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar with a national flag on October 13. The site has been denotified as a designated protest venue.
However, the New Delhi Municipal Council has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.
Das, Ranka and other CJP members had breached police barricades and entered Jantar Mantar as part of the outfit's broader agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Ahead of the proposed march, Delhi Police deployed more than 6,000 personnel and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in the New Delhi area.
Police have said permission has not been granted for the demonstration, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. They have also said they could facilitate a select group of protesters to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable alternative location.
(With PTI inputs)