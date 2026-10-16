Protests don't hurt businesses, government shutdowns do, says Dipke ahead of Tiranga march

Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests but when the government shuts down an entire city, suspends internet services and restricts people's movement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke said on Friday, defending the outfit's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Delhi.

In a post on X, Dipke said the party was committed to peace and non-violence, citing protests organised by the CJP in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, all of which he said were peaceful.

Dipke said he was personally assaulted in Jaipur but chose not to retaliate, as responding to violence with violence went against the movement's principles.

"We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar, than resort to physical force," he said.

Rejecting attempts to portray CJP members as anarchists, Dipke said demanding answers from the government, protesting against injustice and questioning public office-holders were fundamental expressions of democracy.

He accused the ruling party of hypocrisy, saying it had organised protests and questioned governments when it was in the opposition but was now treating similar demonstrations as a threat to public order.

"Demanding answers from the government is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy," Dipke said.