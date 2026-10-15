Ahead of CJP’s ‘Tiranga’ march, Connaught Place Central Park shut for two days

The Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said in a notice, ahead of the CJP’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” march scheduled for Friday, even as Delhi Police urged the public to stay away from the gathering.

The park’s closure comes after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the CJP from holding the protest.

The civic body has also asked police to ensure adequate security to prevent unauthorised access to the park, the police statement said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Delhi police cited prohibitory orders in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas, while indicating that a limited number of people could be allowed to participate in the symbolic display of patriotism.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in the area to maintain peace and tranquillity and protect human lives as well as public and private properties, the statement said.

Security has been stepped up at several locations as a precautionary measure, including in the Jhandewalan area along Rani Jhansi Road, where Dipke is staying.