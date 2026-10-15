Ahead of CJP’s ‘Tiranga’ march, Connaught Place Central Park shut for two days

The Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said in a notice, ahead of the CJP’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” march scheduled for Friday, even as Delhi Police urged the public to stay away from the gathering.
The park’s closure comes after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the CJP from holding the protest.
The civic body has also asked police to ensure adequate security to prevent unauthorised access to the park, the police statement said.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Delhi police cited prohibitory orders in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas, while indicating that a limited number of people could be allowed to participate in the symbolic display of patriotism.
Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in the area to maintain peace and tranquillity and protect human lives as well as public and private properties, the statement said.
Security has been stepped up at several locations as a precautionary measure, including in the Jhandewalan area along Rani Jhansi Road, where Dipke is staying.
The CJP has called on people to assemble at Central Park at 5 pm on October 16, carrying the national flag.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, party founder Abhijit Dipke appealed to political parties and civil society groups to join the march, rising above ideological differences.
“I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved,” Dipke said.
The proposed march comes amid a stand-off between the party and Delhi Police over demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to the CJP march on Friday. AAP is expected to mobilise supporters on a large scale in support of the CJP’s call, while other organisations are also expected to join the initiative.
Delhi police has also appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities and maintain peace. It also stressed that the national flag must be displayed and the national anthem sung in accordance with prescribed norms, with due respect, dignity and decorum.
The march follows the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday after entering Jantar Mantar and raising slogans demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Earlier this week, Delhi Police withdrew Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. The CJP challenged the move by returning to the venue with the national flag.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar ahead of Friday’s proposed march, with several companies of paramilitary forces stationed in the national capital.
Police personnel will be deployed at strategic locations, barricades erected and the movement of protesters and commuters regulated to maintain law and order.
A senior police officer said Connaught Place was not a designated protest site.
“Jantar Mantar has been denotified as a designated protest site. Protesters can hold demonstrations at Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground or CBD Ground after obtaining the requisite permission,” an official said.
(With inputs from PTI)