Ranchi Gram Sabha bars Christian missionaries, warns converts of possible eviction

RANCHI: A Gram Sabha at Harmu Salotoli village under Purio Panchayat in Ranchi’s Itki has decided to prohibit the entry of Christian missionaries, priests and pastors allegedly involved in religious conversions. The decision was taken at a Gram Sabha chaired by village head Budhram Munda.

Later, a signboard announcing the restrictions was also installed at the village entrance. The Gram Sabha further resolved to prohibit ‘healing gatherings’ (changai sabhas) and other events that it believes promote religious conversion.

The meeting also issued a warning to families who had been allotted land in the village but had subsequently converted to Christianity. According to the Gram Sabha’s decision, these families would be asked to return to their original religion or face possible eviction from the land allotted to them and social ostracisation.

The Gram Sabha warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating its resolutions.

Following the meeting, villager Megha Oraon informed that such boards would now be installed in every village across the Panchayat through the Gram Sabha (village council) to raise awareness within the community about protecting their religion, culture and society.