State govt cannot receive gift of temple property from temporary trustee: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday held that a state government cannot legally become the recipient of a gift of temple property from a temporary trustee.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said the State, as custodian, cannot unilaterally usurp, nor permit any of its officers to usurp, the property of the religious/ charitable institutions it is charged to protect.

The top court's judgment came on a plea related to ownership of land belonging to Nagapalayam Mariamman-Ponnachiamman Temple in Tamil Nadu.

In this case, a land measuring one acre and ten cents in Survey Nos. 36/4, 36/5 and 41/2 of Kodumudi Village, Erode District, Tamil Nadu, belonged to Nagapalayam Mariamman-Ponnachiamman Temple and was administered by the temple trust.

On August 30, 2017, the tehsildar issued a certificate stating that one S Bhoopathy (temporary trustee of the temple) has given the temple land to the government.

By a gift deed of the same date, the temporary trustee gifted the subject land to the Tamil Nadu government, represented by the district collector and the tehsildar, and it was accepted by the tehsildar for construction of a taluk office on the subject land.

The gift deed was initially challenged by one M Periyasamy and three others contending that the alienation of trust property by way of gift violated Section 34 of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 and was, therefore, void and illegal.