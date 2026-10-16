Tribal village bodies in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum ban liquor, restrict tobacco sale

RANCHI: Tribal village bodies in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum have imposed a complete ban on the sale and purchase of liquor, with heavy fines for violations and consumption.

The village bodies say they have taken the measures to protect children and youths from falling prey to addiction.

Two gram sabhas have also decided to prohibit shopkeepers from selling tobacco products, including cigarettes and bidis, to anyone below 22 years of age. The office bearers of a village body said that violators will face fines and formal complaints will be lodged against them at the local police station if they do not follow the directives.

They have put boards on all entry points of the villages, which declare the fines and announce ban on the entry of outside traders.

The decisions were taken at a gram sabha meeting held at Bana Bij village under Khunt Pani block on Tuesday, during which they chose a president, a secretary and scores of volunteers to oversee the implementation. “To safeguard the future of the youth, it was decided to tackle substance abuse in the village. A fine will be imposed on anyone found violating the resolution,” said Buddha Singh Hembrom of Bana Bij village.