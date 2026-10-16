'Unwarranted and uninformed': MEA condemns US lawmaker's comments on revision of electoral rolls

Jayapal had expressed concern on Wednesday over reports of 13 crore voter names being removed from India's draft electoral rolls. In a post on X, she alleged that the exercise resembled the Trump administration's attempts to undermine voting rights in the US.

She said protecting democracies worldwide was essential and that people in India, like those in the US, deserved free and fair elections.

India's response followed a statement by its ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who on Thursday termed Jayapal's remarks on India's electoral and political processes "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs".

Her comments came amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged poll irregularities.

According to Election Commission data, around 7.2 crore names were deleted from draft electoral rolls during the first two phases of the SIR, conducted across 13 states and Union Territories. In the ongoing third phase, draft rolls published in 18 states and Union Territories recorded 6.16 crore deletions.

The Commission has said voters whose names were inadvertently omitted could seek inclusion through the claims and objections process and subsequently by submitting Form 6.

(With inputs from PTI)