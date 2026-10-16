‘Unwarranted, uninformed’: MEA condemns US Congresswoman's comments on SIR

India on Friday rejected US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s remarks on the country’s electoral process, describing them as “unwarranted and uninformed” and accusing her of interfering in the electoral practices of a fellow democracy.

Responding to a question during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the remarks undermined democracy itself.

“We find the remarks of the Congresswoman unwarranted and uninformed and tantamount to interfering in the electoral practices of a fellow democracy. This is an approach that undermines democracy itself,” Jaiswal said.

The response came after Jayapal, a Democrat representing Washington state, expressed concern over reports of names being removed from India’s electoral rolls. In a post on X, she said, “I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls.”